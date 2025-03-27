Nintendo small print suggests some Switch games will get enhanced ‘Switch 2 Editions’

A piece of small print from Nintendo may have confirmed the existence of enhanced Switch 2 versions of existing Switch games.

Today Nintendo announced a new Virtual Game Card system, which allows players to turn digital games in their Switch library to virtual cartridges, which can then be transferred to another system or rented out to family members.

However, the small print on an information page about the Virtual Game Card system appeared to suggest that some Switch games may be getting upgrades for the more powerful Switch 2.

“Compatible systems must be linked to a Nintendo Account to use virtual game cards,” the small print reads (as spotted by Wario64). “Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games and Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games can only be loaded on a Nintendo Switch 2 system.”

The fact that the small print differentiates between “Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games” and “Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games” appears to imply that the latter refers to games that have both Switch and Switch 2 editions.

Nintendo is set to reveal more information about the Switch 2 in a Nintendo Direct presentation on April 2, so if some games will indeed be getting the Switch 2 upgrade treatment this may be where they’re announced.

Virtual Game Cards allow players to transfer their digital games between two Nintendo Switch systems. Both systems need to be next to each other for the first pairing, but after this games will be freely transferrable between the two. As with real cartridges, if a game is moved to one Switch, it’s no longer playable on the other until it’s moved back.

Players will also be able to lend games to members of their Nintendo Account family group for up to 14 days. Local wireless connection is needed for this each time, so family members will have to meet in person to lend games.

The above small print confirms that not only will the Virtual Game Card system be present on the Switch 2 as well, it will seemingly allow the transfer of Switch games to Switch 2 consoles.

This may also be how Nintendo plans to solve the issue of players buying a Switch 2 and wanting to transfer their Switch library over to it.