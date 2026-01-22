Nintendo shares a wealth of new info on Super Mario Bros Wonder Switch 2 Edition, including playable Rosalina

Nintendo has shared a host of new information on its upcoming Switch 2 Edition upgrade for Super Mario Bros Wonder.

Super Mario Bros Wonder: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup in Bellabel Park will be released on March 26, the company has announced.

As with other Switch 2 Edition upgrades, players will either be able to buy the standalone Switch 2 Edition in a digital or physical version, or simply buy the Switch 2 Edition upgrade if they already own the Switch game.

The game will feature a number of new multiplayer modes, as well as new features in the main single-player game including the addition of Rosalina as a playable character.

Bellabel Park is the new area hosting the multiplayer games. Its Attraction Central area consists of two large plazas – Local Multiplayer Plaza and Game Room Plaza.

Local Multiplayer Plaza consists of 17 mini-games for up to four players to play locally, sharing the same system, in both versus and co-op play. GameShare is also supported.

Game Room Plaza, meanwhile, supports local wireless or online play with everyone using their own system. This supports up to 8 players locally and 12 players online, and features six mini-games.

Bellabel Park also features Camp Central, where players can find a Toad Brigade Training Camp. This contains challenges for the levels players have already unlocked in the main game, such as collecting coins or defeating a set number of enemies within a set time.

A selection of Boss Courses can also be found in Bellabel Park, with a new plot involving the Koopalings stealing the park’s treasures.

Other features include the addition of Rosalina as a playable character in the main game and Bellabel Park. Players will also be able to select Luma, to accompany her in co-op mode, with the second player flying them around the course, defeating enemies and collecting coins. Luma can optionally be controlled using mouse controls.

The Switch 2 Edition also adds an Assist Mode for the main game, allowing any character to play without taking damage (as was previously the case with Yoshi), and being saved by a flower if they fall down a hole.

A new power-up is also briefly shown – a flower shaped like a plant pot, which turns Mario into a plant which can generate platforms.

Nintendo will also be releasing three new Amiibo figures to coincide with the release of the Switch 2 Edition – Elephant Mario, Poplin & Prince Florian, and Captain Toad & Talking Flower.