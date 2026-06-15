Nintendo says Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake will have ‘timeless gameplay’, implying no massive overhaul

An official description for the upcoming remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time suggests its gameplay won’t stray too far from the original.

As noted on Sunday by Bluesky user TAHK0, searching for the game’s official website on Google returned an official description for the game, taken from the site’s metadata.

The description reads: “The N64 classic reborn as a full remake for Nintendo Switch 2. Experience Ocarina of Time with stunning visuals, updated designs, and timeless gameplay.”

Since the discovery, the site’s metadata has been changed and searching for the game now provides the following description instead: “The Nintendo 64 classic returns for a new generation in 2026, reborn exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.”

Running the URL through the Internet Archive and viewing the page’s source information, however, reveals that the metadata referring to “stunning visuals, updated designs, and timeless gameplay” was indeed present on the site until its removal on Sunday.

Some have interpreted “timeless gameplay” as confirmation that the Ocarina of Time remake won’t stray too far from the Nintendo 64 original.

While this doesn’t necessarily mean a complete recreation – similar to the Nintendo 3DS version of the game, or the upcoming Switch 2 Star Fox (which is a remake of Star Fox 64) – it could mean the structure, story beats and gameplay style remains the same.

Some believed, for example, that Nintendo may have been tempted to take cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and make its Ocarina of Time remake a more open-world affair, with Hyrule Field particularly likely for a complete overhaul.

Should the “timeless gameplay” description turn out to be accurate, however, it’s believed the game may play more like a traditional Zelda title, with some player agency on where to go next but a generally agreed path on which areas to visit and which dungeons to clear en route to the end of the game.

More will be revealed later in the year, with Nintendo promising that further details on the game are coming at a later date. The game is planned for a 2026 release, but it’s not yet clear when exactly this will be, or when the further information will arrive.

Nintendo announced an Ocarina of Time remake last week during its Nintendo Direct presentation, but didn’t show any more than a teaser trailer and a brief glimpse of young Link lying in his treehouse.