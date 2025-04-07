Nintendo says it will continue to support Switch 1: ‘We want to keep those players engaged’

Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser has reiterated the company will continue to support the original Nintendo Switch following the release of the Nintendo Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will be released in June. Last week, Nintendo held an event in New York City where the assembled press got the chance to play the game, and speak to Nintendo representatives.

The Washington Post asked Nintendo of America president Bowser about the firm’s plans for the Nintendo Switch following the release of the successor console.

“What I would say is that we’ll continue to observe consumers and how they engage and enter into the platform at various levels to try to really understand what the future may look like,” Bowser said.

“Here’s the other point. We have an install base [for the Switch] of 150 million plus units. We’ll probably announce more on May 8, when we have our next earnings call. We want to keep those players engaged. Not all of them may be ready to jump to Switch 2.”

Pokemon Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will both be released on the original Nintendo Switch. Both games, however, will receive Nintendo Switch 2 Editions, as announced last week.

“Hopefully with time and with the right games, it’ll be compelling for them to want to come on to Nintendo Switch 2,” Bowser said. “We know there’s a group of consumers that will be absolutely ready on day one to come on to the platform.”

The Nintendo Switch 2 Editions of games will feature improvements such as better visuals, or exclusive features.

Switch 2 Edition games are separate from standard Switch 2 backwards compatibility and need to either be purchased separately or upgraded for owners of Switch 1 versions.

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 have opened in the UK, Japan, and in Europe, however, in the US, Nintendo has announced that it is delaying pre-orders due to current economic uncertainty.