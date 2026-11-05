Nintendo says it is not considering a Switch 2 price hike

Nintendo says that it has no plans to roll out another Switch 2 price hike.

This comes from Nintendo‘s latest earnings presentation, which touched on the issue of memory shortages across the industry. Nintendo says that it has enough stock to ensure that the price of the Switch 2 will not have to be increased any time soon.

This comes months after the first increase saw the Switch 2’s price tag shoot up to $500 in the US, with similar increases rolled out worldwide.

PlayStation and Xbox have rolled out similar hardware price increases over the course of this console generation. Every current-generation console is now more expensive than it was at launch, even the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, which both launched in 2020.

At the very least, it seems that Nintendo is aiming to maintain the Switch 2’s current price point. This is despite the company reporting a 16% decline in profits in the same earnings report. Much of this can be attributed to a 37% decline in Switch 2 sales. However, Nintendo also says that the console is outselling its predecessor.

Despite these hardware woes, Nintendo is currently celebrating the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake. The game releases today and is already the highest-rated game of the year, as per Metacritic. Being both a Switch 2 exclusive and a remake of a game that is often held up as Nintendo’s finest hour, the company is likely expecting the title to help shift consoles going into the holiday season.

As for the ongoing memory shortage leading to the hardware price increases, we can expect that to continue into 2027. With Nintendo already committing to maintaining the current price point, it seems that the company is hoping to weather the storm until supply reaches demand once more – although there is no telling when that will be.