Nintendo says eShop music won’t return for Switch 2, and likely never will

Nintendo has said that eShop music won’t return for Switch 2, and likely never will.

The Nintendo eShop music was an iconic feature of Nintendo’s digital storefronts in the mid-2000s, and something that many hardcore fans have asked to make a return since the release of the Nintendo Switch.

Now, Nintendo has confirmed that eShop music won’t be making a return for the Nintendo Switch 2, and has explained why it likely won’t be coming back in the future.

“Unlike back then, the eShop now has lots of videos that are showcasing the games,” Nintendo Switch 2 producer Kouichi Kawamoto told Polygon. “We didn’t want to intrude on that, so we don’t have music there.”

Kawamoto also told Polygon that the Wii Shop Channel theme still gets stuck in his head.

The Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch has been the focus of frustration from many players due to its slow speed, and lack of functionality.

Nintendo’s Kawamoto explained to assembled journalists in New York last week that Nintendo is focusing on improving the eShop experience ahead of the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

“I wanted to make sure that it was a smooth experience. That the scrolling of the list doesn’t stall, that it’s very smooth, pages load fast,” he said.

Earlier this year, Nintendo Life launched an eShop alternative designed to give Switch players an improved browsing and shopping experience.

‘Better eShop’ was designed by the Nintendo-focused website in response to a number of commonly held frustrations with Switch’s online store.