Nintendo reveals Zelda movie release date via its new mobile app

Nintendo has announced the release date for the live-action Legend of Zelda film.

Posting on the new Nintendo Today app, Nintendo has announced that the film will be released on March 26, 2027. No further information about the film was provided.

The Legend of Zelda is the third Nintendo franchise to receive the film treatment in recent years. Detective Pikachu and the Super Mario Bros Movie were released to huge success, with the Super Mario Bros movie becoming one of the highest-grossing animated films ever.

You can view the video of the announcement from the Nintendo Today app below:

Nintendo announced last year that a live-action film based on The Legend of Zelda is in the works.

The film will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, representative director and fellow of Nintendo, and veteran Hollywood producer Avi Arad, the former chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment.

It will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions, and directed by Wes Ball, the director behind the Maze Runner trilogy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

In an interview earlier this year, Ball said he wanted to make the Zelda movie “something serious and cool, but fun and whimsical“.

Previously, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ball said his vision for the movie is inspired by the work of Studio Ghibli co-founder and Spirited Away director Hayao Miyazaki.

He told the publication he sees the Zelda film as “this awesome fantasy-adventure movie that isn’t like Lord of the Rings, it’s its own thing. I’ve always said, I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and whimsy that he brings to things, I would love to see something like that.”

The former Nintendo artist who designed the Zelda character Tingle told VGC he would love to see the character appear in the upcoming live-action Zelda movie, and also knows who he’d like to see in the role.