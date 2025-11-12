Nintendo reveals the first trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, with Brie Larson joining the cast

Nintendo has published the first full trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and revealed new cast members.

The second Illumination film will see Mario and friends travelling to space, as in the Super Mario Galaxy games.

New characters confirmed for the second movie are Rosalina and Bowser Jr, the latter of whom will appear as a villain, with Bowser still trapped in a cage at Peach’s Castle.

Rosalina will be played by Brie Larson, best known for playing Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and for her Academy Award-winning performance in Room.

Bowser Jr, meanwhile, will be played by Benny Safdie, the filmmaker and actor who wrote and directed The Smashing Machine and Uncut Gems.

The film is set to release on April 3, 2026, in the United States and “many additional markets globally”, and will arrive in Japan on April 24, 2026.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have returned to direct the sequel, while Matthew Fogel has returned to write the screenplay, and Brian Tyler has returned to compose the score.

“At this moment, our team of artists at Illumination is just weeks away from completing animation,” Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri said.

“Their work is stunning and we can’t wait to share it all with you. Working side by side with Nintendo, we are bringing an incredible range of characters to the big screen – many for the first time – from iconic favourites to deep cuts that longtime fans will recognize. What you’re about to see will give you a glimpse of the team’s outstanding work.”

Brie Larson is a known Nintendo fan who has been campaigning for some time to star in a Nintendo movie. She starred in a Nintendo Switch commercial in 2020, and during the COVID-19 lockdown she shared a video of her Animal Crossing village.

She has also repeatedly expressed her desire to play Samus in a live-action Metroid movie, so her casting as intergalactic Princess Rosalina in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will likely be an acceptable alternative.