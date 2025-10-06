Nintendo reveals more details about Samus’s Metroid Prime 4 motorbike

Nintendo has released more details on Metroid Prime 4’s surprise motorbike mechanic, revealing that Samus will be able to summon the vehicle in only specific areas of the game.

Revealed during a Nintendo Direct trailer published last month, “Vi-O-La” is the new mode of transport Samus will use in Metroid Prime 4, complete with tricks and projectile attacks.

In an update to its Japanese website, Nintendo has now revealed additional details on how Vi-O-La will work.

“You can summon Vi-O-La whenever you’re in an available area,” the website reads. “Dismounting Vi-O-La will return you to Samus’ perspective and allow you to resume your exploration.”

Riding the motorbike will allow Samus to quickly travel the expanse of the unknown planet Byrus, the website says, and perform special actions to fight enemies and destroy ore deposits scattered across the world.

The boost move will give Samus a temporary speed boost, knock back enemies, and shatter ore. The power slide move, meanwhile, can blow away a wide range of enemies and objects, while the projectile move will fire energy that tracks targets.

“The projectiles can lock on to up to five enemies at once, and after attacking the enemies, they return like a boomerang,” Nintendo says.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be released on December 4, meeting Nintendo‘s 2025 release window. An amiibo of Samus and one of Samus riding Vi-O-La will be released on November 6. An amiibo of Sylux will then follow on the game’s December 4 release date.