Nintendo reportedly plotting a Zelda movie trilogy, with filming set for New Zealand

Nintendo’s live-action The Legend of Zelda movie could be part of a planned trilogy, as production prepares for shooting later this year.

According to Production List, as tracking service run by the Film & Television Industry Alliance, Zelda will shoot in New Zealand from November 2025 to April 2026. Nintendo announced on Friday that the Zelda movie will release in March 2027.

The site also offers a synopsis of the movie. Zelda will follow Link, “a young warrior destined to protect the magical kingdom of Hyrule from the forces of darkness”.

“The land is under threat from Ganon, a ruthless warlord who seeks the Triforce—an ancient relic said to grant limitless power,” the synopsis continues. “To stop him, Link must embark on a perilous journey, battling monstrous creatures, exploring treacherous dungeons, and solving intricate puzzles to uncover sacred artifacts that can aid him in his quest.”

Furthermore, movie industry insider Daniel Richtman has claimed that Nintendo and Sony Pictures are planning a potential movie trilogy for Zelda. According to Richtman, all major acting roles will be signed for three films planned over six years.

The Legend of Zelda is the third Nintendo franchise to receive the film treatment in recent years. Detective Pikachu and the Super Mario Bros Movie were released to huge success, with the Super Mario Bros movie becoming one of the highest-grossing animated films ever.

The Zelda film will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto, representative director and fellow of Nintendo, and veteran Hollywood producer Avi Arad, the former chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment.

It will be produced by Nintendo and Arad Productions, and directed by Wes Ball, the director behind the Maze Runner trilogy and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.

In an interview earlier this year, Ball said he wanted to make the Zelda movie “something serious and cool, but fun and whimsical“.