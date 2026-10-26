Nintendo releases new Parent’s Guide as research finds 68% of parents don’t feel fully informed about their child’s gaming

Nintendo UK has released a new guide aimed at parents who may not fully understand video games.

New research commissioned by Nintendo found that more than two thirds (68%) of UK parents say they make decisions about their child’s gaming without always feeling fully informed.

It also found that 71% of parents rely on their child to explain gaming terminology, trends or issues to them, while 34% say if they understood more about their child’s gaming habits, it would help them to feel more confident making decisions about the games they play.

The research also found that more than a quarter of parents (28%) said they understood video games least out of their child’s interests, compared to 16% saying watching online content, 15% saying social media and 10% saying sports.

In terms of parents’ concerns, 35% said they were worried about screen time, 28% were worried about exposure to inappropriate content, and 25% were concerned about who their children spoke to while playing.

When asked what would make them feel more confident about their child playing games, 37% said they wanted guidance on managing screen time, 32% said they wanted to learn how to set parental controls and 30% wanted to be able to understand game content better.

When it came to parental controls specifically, 24% of parents surveyed said it was one of the gaming topics they felt less informed about.

To address this, Nintendo has created a free guide called Parent’s Guide to Gaming with Confidence, made in collaboration with the Family Gaming Database.

The guide gives parents advice on such topics as age ratings, choosing suitable games for the family, online safety, screen time and parental controls.

Games journalist Ellie Gibson, who contributes to the guide, said in a statement: “A lot of the conversation around gaming focuses on the risks, but we don’t always spend enough time talking about the positives.

“Gaming can be creative, social and a brilliant way for families to spend time together. Not all gaming experiences are the same, and understanding what children are actually doing when they play can give parents a much more balanced view of the role gaming has in their lives.”

Dr Amanda Gummer, child psychologist and founder of The Good Play Guide, added: “Technology is evolving so quickly that many parents feel they’re being asked to navigate a world that didn’t exist when they were growing up.

“I see families trying to keep pace with new games, platforms and online trends, often without the information they need to feel confident. Parents shouldn’t be expected to have all the answers. Access to trusted, practical guidance is key to helping families make informed decisions about gaming.”

The free guide is available to download now as a PDF file.