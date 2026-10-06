Nintendo releases free Hello, Peach! and Hello, Luigi! apps for children, joining its Mario and Yoshi ones

Nintendo has released two more free apps as part of its My Mario collection of products aimed at younger children.

The My Mario range launched in Japan last year, before rolling out to the US and Europe earlier this year.

The range – which mostly consists of physical products aimed at young children – also included an app called Hello, Mario! which let players interact with the plumber on their phone or tablet.

This was followed a few months later by a second app called Hello, Yoshi! which, as the title suggests, lets players interact with Mario’s dinosaur chum instead.

Now Nintendo has released two further apps, Hello, Peach! and Hello, Luigi!, bringing the total up to four.

Like the Mario and Yoshi apps, both the Peach and Luigi apps are completely free to claim, and won’t require an internet connection once they’ve downloaded.

Hello, Peach! and Hello, Luigi! are both available now on the Nintendo Switch eShop, and will be coming to iOS and Android devices soon.

Nintendo has also added two more episodes of its stop-motion My Mario series It’s Me, Mario, bringing the total number of episodes to nine.