Nintendo releases final Mario Galaxy Movie trailer and confirms new cast members

Nintendo has premiered the final trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and confirmed more movie star cast members.

Debuted as part of a Nintendo Direct on Monday, ahead of Mar10 Day, the new trailer shows the most detailed look yet at the Mario Bros. Movie sequel.

In addition, Illumination boss, Chris Meledandri, introduced the latest voice actors joining the cast: Issa Rae as Honey Queen, and Donald Glover as Yoshi. Meledandri promised more surprises for the final movie, “big” and “small”.

A previous Mario Galaxy Movie Direct revealed a new trailer in January, which confirmed that numerous other enemies from Super Mario Bros 2 will be in the movie – most notably Birdo – as well as the return of Baby Mario and Baby Luigi, who appeared briefly in flashback scenes in the first film.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to release theatrically on April 1. Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have returned to direct the sequel, with Matthew Fogel returning as screenwriter and Brian Tyler returning as composer.

Three major new characters have been officially confirmed for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Bowser Jr, Rosalina, and Yoshi.