Nintendo president says increasing memory costs won’t affect Switch 2 price for now, but if it continues it will re-evaluate

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa says there are still no plans to increase the price of Switch 2 due to the increasing cost of memory, at least at this time.

The rapidly increasing cost of RAM – mainly attributed to AI data centres buying up huge quantities of it, making supplies scarce – has become an issue in numerous markets, with some warning that it will have a knock-on effect on the cost of any devices that make use of it.

Furukawa has spoken about the situation before and was asked for an update on his thoughts during a Q&A session following the company’s latest financial call.

One shareholder asked Furukawa whether there was a possibility of Nintendo revising the price of Switch 2 hardware if the price of components continues to increase.

Furukawa replied that while Nintendo doesn’t discuss specific components in detail, it was having discussions with its suppliers to ensure a stable supply in the long term.

As a result of this, Furukawa says the recent surge in memory prices didn’t significantly impact on its hardware profitability during the third quarter of its financial year (October to December 2025), and he doesn’t expect a significant impact in the fourth quarter either.

He noted, however, that should the surge in prices continue into the next financial year and beyond, this could eventually have an impact on profitability, and that should the situation deteriorate significantly, the company will assess the market and take appropriate measures.

Furukawa stressed that no decisions have currently been made to change the price of Switch 2, and pointed out that something as important as a price increase would have to take more than just one factor into account before it’s decided upon.

“Price changes will be determined comprehensively, taking into account not only profitability but also the adoption of the platform, sales trends and market conditions,” he said (via machine translation).

Responding to a separate question on a similar topic, Furukawa noted that focusing purely on the rise of memory costs and adjusting the console’s price accordingly would be a decision that would have to take a lot of things into consideration first, because the second and third years of Switch 2’s life are going to be crucial to its success.

Furukawa explained that while Nintendo wants to avoid situations where it’s selling each unit at a loss, he also doesn’t think it should be “overly influenced” by what could be a short-term trend. If it can keep hardware prices the same despite a drop in profitability, and more people continue to buy Switch 2 as a result, it will theoretically be able to sell more software and make more profit there.

Last year Nintendo held fire on Switch 2 pre-orders in the US due to economic uncertainty in the region (including tariffs set by the US president), before eventually announcing that while the console itself would not see a price increase at launch, some accessories would.

“Nintendo Switch 2 accessories will experience price adjustments from those announced on April 2 [2025] due to changes in market conditions,” it said at the time. “Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions.”

This came to pass in August, when Nintendo announced that it was increasing the price of the original Switch console in the US due to “market conditions”, increasing the price of Switch to $339 (from $299), Switch OLED to $399 (from $349) and a Switch Lite to $229 (from $199).