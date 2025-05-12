Nintendo posts video showing Switch 2 mouse controls working on the Home screen

Nintendo has posted a video showing its Switch 2 mouse controls being used on the Switch 2 Home screen.

The video, which was initially posted on the Nintendo Today app, shows the user holding the right Joy-Con 2 on its side, using it as a mouse.

The user then enters the Home menu’s Controllers option, and selects a tutorial screen which explains how the mouse controls work.

The screen tells the user that they can make the mouse cursor appear by moving the mouse around, then explains how there are 10 separate Joy-Con 2 buttons which can still be used while in mouse mode.

It also notes that the player can use the right stick to scroll while still in mouse mode, essentially acting like the scroll wheel on a PC mouse.

Nintendo Today showed how the mouse controls will work on the Switch 2 home screen. pic.twitter.com/qpyCsxbGBM — Stealth (@Stealth40k) May 11, 2025

Both the left and right Joy-Con 2 controllers for Switch 2 can be used as mice, with each featuring an optical sensor on the side.

This enables unique gameplay experiences not usually possible on a standard PC mouse setup, such as the ability to use two mice to play games. An example of this is in Drag X Drive, where the player uses a mouse in each hand and moves them forwards or back to mimic moving around in a wheelchair.

The addition of HD Rumble in the controllers also means players can experience force feedback while using a mouse. In the Switch 2 Edition mini-games in Super Mario Party Jamboree, for example, the player can use the mouse to pull back a toy car, and can feel the wheels ‘clicking’ as they do.

As part of a lengthy hands-on Q&A covering many aspects of the Switch 2 hardware and games, we noted that the Switch 2’s mouse controls are very accurate and even work on the player’s legs if there isn’t a surface nearby, but also pointed out that it remains to be seen how comfortable mouse controls will be over long periods of time.