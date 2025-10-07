Nintendo posts mysterious ‘Close to You’ animated short film

Nintendo has posted a mysterious animated short film.

The clip, which is titled Close to You, shows a baby chasing a floating dummy / pacifier around its bedroom.

Nintendo has provided no further information about the clip, simply tweeting it with the words “Close to You” and nothing else.

It has also posted the video to its YouTube channel, but again the description simply reads “Close to You”.

The video shows a baby playing in the bedroom with its mother, who then leaves the room when she hears someone at the door.

The baby – it’s not clear if it’s a boy or girl – is given a pacifier to stop them crying as the mother leaves. When she does, some of the baby’s toys start moving on their own.

The baby’s rattle rolls along the ground, some of their building blocks move around, and then the pacifier comes out of the baby’s mouth and starts floating around the room.

The baby then chases the pacifier around the room as it flies around, moving to their chair, then their bookshelf, then finally landing on their cot’s mobile.

As the baby approaches the pacifier, the mother re-enters the room, seemingly surprised to see her baby taking their first steps. The baby then laughs and continues to walk to their mother, who hugs the baby, takes the pacifier and puts it back in their mouth.

A © Nintendo logo then appears on the bottom of the screen and the video ends, without any hint as to what it refers to.

Speculation started online within minutes of the video’s publication, with some pointing out that the music sounds similar to that of the Pikmin games. There’s also a moment at 1:39 in the video where an out of focus blur can be seen moving in the background which could be a red Pikmin.

The quality of the animation could also mean it’s a teaser for the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy movie, with the baby possibly being Rosalina. The baby’s eyes are the same colour, and part of Rosalina’s storybook in the Super Mario Galaxy game – where she made her debut – revolves around her being lost in space and waiting for her ‘Mama’, who never comes.

It was officially announced last month that the sequel to The Super Mario Bros Movie, which will be released in cinemas in April 2026, will be called The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.