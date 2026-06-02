Nintendo Music gets desktop, tablet and car versions as Mario Kart World soundtrack is added

Nintendo Music has received a major update as one of its most requested soundtracks is added to the service.

130 tracks from the critically acclaimed Mario Kart World soundtrack have been added to Nintendo Music, for a total of 4 hours and 13 minutes (not counting tracks which can be extended and looped).

While the tracks mostly make up the specific track themes from the game, Nintendo says the open world music – which spans the history of Mario games and is believed to be the best part of the soundtrack by some – is still to come, and will be added in future Nintendo Music updates.

Alongside the addition of the Mario Kart World soundtrack, the Nintendo Music service itself has received a major revamp, with new ways to access the collection.

The Nintendo Music app, which was released in October 2024, lets Nintendo Switch Online members listen to a selection of soundtracks from Nintendo games as part of their subscription. Until now, Nintendo Music has been an exclusively mobile-only service, meaning users have had to play music from their iPhone or Android even if they’re working on their computer.

Now Nintendo has added a version of Nintendo Music for desktop browsers, allowing users to access the service directly from their PC or Mac.

A special version of the app has also been released for tablets, giving a new interface which is better suited to the larger display, and car-friendly modes for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have also been added.

At the time of writing Nintendo Music now offers soundtracks from nearly 150 Nintendo games, spanning the company’s entire video game history from its early NES and Game Boy titles all the way up to games that aren’t even out yet (it recently added some tracks from the upcoming Star Fox game on Switch 2).