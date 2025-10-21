Nintendo London Pop-Up: Here’s every item you can buy at the new store

Nintendo’s London pop-up store officially opens its doors this month, but ahead of the public launch, VGC was able to preview the shop and detail every item you can buy in the Westfield Shepherd’s Bush shop.

The Nintendo London store will be open in the Westfield Shopping Centre in London’s Shepherd’s Bush area from October 22 until November 16.

From October 22 to October 26 the Nintendo London store is open to ticket holders only (tickets have since sold out), then general entry will run from October 27 to November 16.

The store features merchandise previously only available in Nintendo‘s permanent stores in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, San Francisco, and New York, including keyrings, pins, apparel, home essentials, and more, based on Nintendo franchises like Super Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Pikmin, Splatoon, and Kirby.

Here’s a POV tour of the Nintendo London pop-up store pic.twitter.com/kzvBc1eYuG — Andy Robinson (@Andy_VGC) October 21, 2025

Unfortunately, there are virtually no true exclusive items available at Nintendo London, aside from a branded tote bag. For those who’ve not yet been able to visit the Japan or US stores, however, it offers a rare chance to grab Nintendo’s best merch, or top up if you’ve been lucky enough to visit its permanent stores.

The standout items include Nintendo London tote bags, Nintendo Tokyo and Osaka t-shirts, character statues, Pikmin plant pots, Hanafuda cards, and many, many plush toys.

So what’s for sale at the Nintendo London pop-up store? Read on to find out.

What can you buy at the Nintendo London pop-up store?

Nintendo items for sale

Nintendo Tokyo t-shirt (Red/Grey) – £24.99

Nintendo Osaka t-shirt (Red/Grey) – £24.99

Nintendo Tokyo figurines (Mario/Link/Pikmin/Animal Crossing) – £39.99

PVC Shoulder bag (various designs) – £19.99

Nintendo Tokyo pin set – £19.99

Nintendo London tote bag – £29.99

Nintendo Tokyo tote bag – £9.99

Nintendo Tokyo A4 folder – £7.99

Nintendo Tokyo spiral notebook – £12.99

Nintendo Tokyo memo set – £10.99

Nintendo Tokyo pencil case – £12.99

Nintendo Tokyo sticky notes – £7.99

Nintendo Tokyo sticky tape – £4.49

Nintendo Tokyo keyrings – [Price citation needed]

Nintendo mug – £12.99

Mario Hanafuda cards – £19.99

Playing cards (various) – £14.49

Alarmo – £89.99

Nintendo London Super Mario items

Family Life Collection soft toys (Mario/Luigi/Peach/Toad) – £34.99

Family Life Collection plate (Mario/Luigi/Peach/Toad) – £12.99

Family Life Collection 4 x cups – £24.99

Family Life Collection placemat – [Price citation needed]

Family Life Collection blanket – £19.99

Family Life Collection t-shirt (kids) – £19.99

Family Life Collection t-shirt (adult) – £24.99

Peach hat – £19.99

Peach hoodie adults – £49.99

Peach hoodie kids – £34.99

Peach Multi Pouch – £19.99

Peach plushies – £19.49

Super Mushroom soft toy – £39.99

Plushies (various) – £13.39

Tote bag (Mario / Luigi) – £39.99

Mushroom salt/pepper shakers – £19.99

Drinking glass – £17.99

? Mark Block cookie jar – £19.99

A4 folders (various) – £5.99

Super Mario kids t-shirt – £19.99

Super Mario adults t-shirt – £24.99

Power-Up pouch (various) – £17.99

Card holder (various) – £12.99

Power Up pencil case – £12.99

Pipe pen holder – £17.99

Power Up sticky notes – £7.99

Coasters – £7.99

POW Block container – £17.99

Nintendo London Legend of Zelda items

Heart changing mug – £17.99

Fairy Fountain glass – £17.99

Hylian Crest mug – £17.99

Plushies (various) – £19.49

Zelda pins (various) – £12.99

Heart Container hand mirror – £19.99

Korok with backpack – £19.49

Playing cards – £14.49

Tri-Force pouch – £12.99

Hylian Shield notepad – £7.99

Tears of the Kingdom pouch – £12.99

Rupee pouch – £19.99

Pencil case – £12.99

A4 folder – £5.99

Kids T-shirts (various) – £19.99

Jumper adults – £44.99

Jumper kids- £34.99

Nintendo London DK items

Fleece jumper (DK) – £44.99

Fleece jumper (Diddy) – £44.99

Banana pouch – £19.99

DK Barrel shoulder bag – £39.99

DK plushie – £29.99

T-shirt – £29.99

Drinking glass – £17.99

DK Barrel container – £24.99

Key chains – £12.99

DK Barrel plushie – £39.99

Nintendo London Kirby items

Plushies (various) – £16.99

King Dedede plushie – £19.49

Kirby cushion – £29.99

Kirby Champion plushie – £29.99

Nintendo London Pikmin items

Flower vase – £19.99

Pins – £12.99

Plush charms – £10.99

Face towel – £12.99

Hoodie kids – £39.99

Hoodie adults – £44.99

T-shirts kids – £19.99 – £24.99

T-shirts adults – £24.99 – £29.99

Clear pouch – £17.99

A4 folder – £5.99

Paperclips – £7.99

Sticky notes – £7.99

Terrarium Collection – £12.99

Notes and clip stand – £12.99

Nintendo London Animal Crossing items

Plushies – £13.99 – £16.99

Tom Nook’s Aloha shirt adults – £29.99

Tom Nook’s Aloha shirt kids – £24.99

Hair band – £17.99

New Horizons t-shirt adults – £24.99

New Horizons t-shirt kids – £19.99

Bag – £12.99

Drinking flask – [Price citation needed]

Beach towel – £19.99

Face towel – £12.99

A4 folder – £5.99

Sticker set – £5.99

Keyring – £12.99

Nintendo London Splatoon items