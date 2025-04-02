Nintendo legend Iwata once rejected Switch 2’s magnetic Joy-Cons, but the team ‘refused to give up’

Late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata rejected an early prototype of Switch 2’s magnetic Joy-Cons, according to one of the system’s producers, who claims that the hardware team refused to give up on the idea.

In a newly published Q&A, Switch 2 producer Kouichi Kawamoto was asked about the origins of the Switch 2’s new controllers, which now attach magnetically, rather than the rail system of the original Switch.

According to Kawamoto, he once pitched a prototype to Iwata, who was president until his death in 2015, but the magnets were not strong enough to convince him.

“Originally when we were developing Switch, there was the idea to attach the Joy-Con controllers to the console with magnets,” he said. “Using magnets, you’d be able to attach and detach the Joy-Con controllers right away, making it easier to share them.”

He added: “I took the prototypes to Iwata-san, the company’s President at the time, for feedback. But unfortunately, the Joy-Con controllers would wobble when attached to the console using magnets due to the weak connection.

“We decided to scrap the idea as we were concerned it would make customers uneasy about using the console. Instead, we adopted the rail system for Switch, which allowed for a more stable attachment. But we always wished we could make it easier to attach and detach the controllers.”

The R&D team continued to research the magnets after the development of the original Switch, because it wasn’t “ready to give up on this idea”.

“We needed the controllers to attach firmly to the console so that they don’t wobble,” Kawamoto said. “At the same time, we wanted it to be easy to detach and comfortable to attach even for children.

“And so…we asked the Technology Development Department’s hardware team the impossible. (Laughs) But they went through a lot of trial and error, and we were finally able to attach it firmly and remove it easily with just a light press of the release button.”

Nintendo has confirmed Nintendo Switch 2 will cost $450 / £395 and launch worldwide on Thursday, June 5. It has also announced when the console will be available to pre-order.

Wednesday’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct also announced several new games, including a new Donkey Kong game. The Direct also confirmed what the mysterious C button will do.