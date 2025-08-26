Nintendo launches its new stop-motion series It’s Me, Mario

Nintendo has launched It’s Me, Mario!, its new series of stop-motion animated shorts.

The first three episodes are available now on Nintendo of Japan’s YouTube channel, as well as the official Play Nintendo YouTube channel aimed at younger players.

Each episode, which is around a minute long, shows a stop-motion Mario toy getting involved in comical situations.

The first, Mario’s Moustache, sees Mario trying to comb his moustache as it keeps changing into different designs (including Wario).

The second, Top Hat, has him trying to reach his cap from a high Question Block, while the third episode Shell Games sees him having fun kicking a Koopa Troopa shell until it hits a wall and rebounds back towards him.

The videos are part of My Mario, a new range of Mario-themed products aimed at young children which was announced earlier this month.

The My Mario range of children’s toys, clothes, books and other items go on sale in Nintendo‘s Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto stores starting today, with select products being released outside of Japan next year.

One of the main products in the range is a wood block set, featuring characters and items from the Super Mario series.

These will be sold in 3-piece sets for ¥2,980 ($20) or a full 30-piece set for ¥19,980 ($135). Each of the character blocks – Mario, Luigi, Peach and Yoshi – is also an amiibo, meaning they can be used in compatible games instead of the standard amiibo figures for those characters.

Other products are being made for the My Mario range by a variety of companies. Bandai will be releasing hoodies and rompers that dress children up as Mario, as well as t-shirts, backpacks and tableware.

Japanese entertainment company Happinet will be releasing soft Mario plushes for babies, as well as rattles and other small hand-washable toys for young children.

The full initial range of 34 products can be found on the official My Mario website.