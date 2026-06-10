‘Nintendo knows fans will pay’: New Fire Emblem confirmed to cost $80 boxed

The physical version of Nintendo’s new Fire Emblem game will retail for $80, it’s been confirmed.

The price point was revealed following Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave’s Nintendo Direct appearance on Tuesday, and makes it one of the pricier games on Nintendo Switch 2.

In the UK, the digital version of Fortune’s Weave is up for £58.99, which means the physical version will likely retail for £67. Meanwhile, the physical edition has been confirmed as CAD $109.99 in Canada and AUD $119.95 in Australia.

It’s worth noting that these prices are for the standard edition of the game. The premium version, which comes with an art book and other physical goods, will retail in the US for $120.

Commenting on the news, former Nintendo of America marketer, Kit Ellis, said the company likely priced the new Fire Emblem higher because it’s confident the series’ dedicated fans are prepared to pay for it.

“Fire Emblem is $80 because Nintendo knows fans of that series are as die-hard as they come, they want the game physical and they will pay the premium,” he wrote. “The $120 special edition will sell out quickly. Expect the same approach for Xenoblade next year.”

Nintendo of America announced earlier this year that it would introduce differing pricing for physical and digital versions of its Switch 2 games, bringing the region in line with other territories like Europe, where physical Nintendo games often cost more.

The policy began with the release of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, which retailed for $10 more ($70) physically than digitally.

However, in some regions, such as the UK, physical Nintendo games had already been more expensive for Switch 2. For example, Donkey Kong Banaza and Mario Kart World cost about £8 more as boxed games.