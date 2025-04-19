Nintendo kicks off Switch 2 marketing blitz in Japan

Nintendo has kicked off its Switch 2 marketing in Japan, with a roster of television advertisements, as well as public advertising.

Firstly, three 30-second television spots for Mario Kart World have been shared on the Japanese Nintendo YouTube account, showcasing snippets of new footage of the racer.

Nintendo has also published an advertisement for the Switch 2 itself, which shows off the new system’s unique features, such as its mouse controls, GameChat, and camera.

Separately, Japanese social media users have reported seeing street advertising for the Switch 2 in Japan.

Mario Kart World and the Switch 2 console are both set to release on June 5. Earlier this week, a Mario Kart World Direct shared more information on the upcoming launch game, including some of its new courses, items, characters and outfits.

The game’s main selling point is that, for the first time in the series’ history, all its tracks are linked to each other in one large world map.

This means players can drive one from track to the next in Grand Prix mode, and can also explore the map in Free Roam mode, where various challenges and collectibles can be found.

After much delay, Nintendo has confirmed that Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders will officially go live next week in the US.

Nintendo has confirmed that after a delay caused by US economic uncertainty, Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders in the US will go live on April 24. While the console will remain the same price as previously announced, some accessories are set for a price increase, Nintendo said.