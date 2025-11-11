Nintendo is teasing a new Lego Zelda set which may be Link vs Ganondorf from Ocarina of Time

Nintendo has teased a new Lego set based on The Legend of Zelda.

A short video posted on the official Nintendo of America account on X is captioned “do you realise who you’re dealing with?”

The video shows a Lego version of Link looking up, as a large shadow looms over him. A Lego version of Zelda is also standing in the background, out of focus. Link is accompanied by Navi, all but confirming the set to be from Ocarina of Time.

It then ends with the slogan “build the legend”, along with a “coming in 2026” release window.

While the teaser doesn’t specifically state what the set is, it lends more weight to a claim by Lego leaker The Brick Tap, which mentioned a new Zelda Lego set last month.

The previous claim suggested that Lego was planning to release a Ganondorf Diorama from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

If accurate, the set will consist of 1,003 pieces and will be released on March 1, 2026.

Assuming no others are released before it, this would be the second Lego set based on The Legend of Zelda.

A Lego set based on the Great Deku Tree was released in September 2024. The 2-in-1 set can be built to resemble the Great Deku Tree from either The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with accompanying Link minifigures from both games.

Lego and Nintendo have been collaborating for a few years now, with Lego sets based on Super Mario, Donkey Kong, Animal Crossing and Mario Kart.

Last month a Lego version of the Nintendo Game Boy was released, marking the second Lego Nintendo console following the Lego NES in 2020. That set included a brick-built NES model and accompanying 1980’s style television set, complete with scrolling Super Mario Bros scene.