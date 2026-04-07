Nintendo is taking $20 off Switch 2 in the US if it’s bought with Super Mario Galaxy 1+2

Nintendo has announced a new deal for US players considering buying Switch 2 soon.

From April 12 to May 9, anyone who buys a Nintendo Switch 2 console along with Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 will get $20 off the combined price.

Nintendo says the offer is valid at all participating US retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart, and includes online and in-store purchases.

The deal also counts for both the physical and digital versions of Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 – those wishing to buy it digitally must buy a download card from the same retailer.

Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 is a compilation containing HD versions of both Galaxy games, which were originally released on the Wii in 2007 and 2010.

Both games are considered among the greatest of all time, with both currently enjoying Metacritic scores of 97.

While Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 was released for the original Switch, it also has a free Switch 2 update which improves the game’s resolution and adds Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.

VGC’s Super Mario Galaxy 1+2 review calls it “3D platforming at is joyful best”, stating that both games remain among the best ever made despite no longer having the intuitive controls of the Wii Remote.

“Super Mario Galaxy and Galaxy 2 were considered among the best games ever made when they were released, and a decade and a half later that still hasn’t changed,” we wrote.

“The attempt to replace the Wii Remote’s pointer controls with Joy-Con gyro movement never feels quite as intuitive as the original experience, but this concession won’t dampen the spirits of anyone lucky enough to be playing these games for the first time. Both games remain the high point of creativity in the platform game genre, making this one of the easiest recommendations we’ve ever made.”