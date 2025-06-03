Nintendo is reportedly sending ‘Out of Stock’ signs to Switch 2 retailers

Nintendo has reportedly sending signs to US retailers to help them inform customers they have no more Switch 2 consoles in stock.

Reddit user Alternative_Basket19 posted a photo of a sign seemingly sent to the retail store they work at, with a comment saying “got these signs in from Nintendo, they got jokes”.

The sign shows an image of a Switch 2 accompanied by a large “Out of Stock” message, with the aim being that retailers will place it in their store once they run out of Switch 2 hardware.

Commenters have speculated that while the signs initially appear to be made to help store staff get fewer questions from customers asking if there are any Switch 2 consoles left, they also serve as marketing for Nintendo because other customers will see that it’s out of stock and realise it’s an in-demand product.

Nintendo Switch 2 is due to launch on Thursday, June 5, alongside first-party titles Mario Kart World, Switch 2 Welcome Tour, and Switch 2 Editions of current-gen games such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Retailers around the world have been preparing for what is likely to be a very strong launch, with numerous stores in various countries expecting stock to sell out.

In Japan, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa warned that a “significant number” of players in Japan will miss out on Nintendo’s own pre-order stock, after 2.2 million applied for its My Nintendo pre-order lottery.

Nintendo has also teamed with three of Japan’s major online marketplaces – Mercari, Yahoo! Auction and Rakuten Rakuma – to fight Switch 2 scalping. Nintendo and the three marketplaces have formed a partnership to take action against ‘unauthorised’ Switch 2 listings, including “proactive listing removal” and the setup of a co-operative framework that will let each marketplace share information.

Other countries who don’t have official distributors so retailers are taking extra measures to secure day one stock. One retailer in Slovenia drove to a distributor in Italy and filled their car with Switch 2 consoles to ensure their shop had enough consoles for their customers.