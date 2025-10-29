Nintendo is releasing a Zelda Breath of the Wild vinyl box set in the West to gauge the demand for physical soundtracks there

Nintendo has announced that it will be releasing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s soundtrack on LP in the West.

It’s the first time Nintendo has ever released a vinyl soundtrack in the West, and it’s being released by Laced Records on June 19, 2026.

The soundtrack will come in two versions – a double LP set containing 34 selected tracks from the game priced at $49.99, and an eight-LP set containing 130 tracks priced at $194.99.

Both versions will also be available on standard black vinyl, or on limited edition coloured vinyl with artwork on the records themselves.

The soundtracks will be available to pre-order via this link provided by Nintendo, which links to the Laced Records stores for both US & Canada and international customers, as well as the My Nintendo Stores for the US & Canada, UK & EU and Australia & New Zealand.

According to Nintendo’s vice president of player and product experience Bill Trinen, the company is treating this release as a test case, and it could be the first of a series of vinyl soundtrack releases in the West depending on how big the demand is for them.

The music of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is coming to vinyl! A 2LP set with 34 tracks and an 8LP box set with 130 tracks will be available starting 6/19/26 in both black vinyl & limited edition colored vinyl. Pre-order the colored vinyl now:https://t.co/eTsyXvrMzY pic.twitter.com/uSuSVdSP1j — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 29, 2025

“In the Japanese market, CD is still a pretty prominent format there, and they do a lot of video game soundtracks on CD in Japan, and they’ve been doing that for years and years,” Trinen told Variety.

Here in the US, we haven’t been releasing much in the way of physical soundtracks at all. And so partly, this is a little bit about us trying to gauge and understand what is the demand for physical soundtracks in the United States.

“Part of this is also simply an interest in trying to bring video game music to a broader audience, and it’s part of a few steps that we’ve taken.”

Trinen then noted that the Nintendo Music app turns one year old this month, stating that it was introduced as another way to bring its soundtracks to players who want to listen to them through legal means.

At the time of writing the Nintendo Music app now features more than 100 soundtracks, covering the entire span of the company’s home video game history from the Famicom / NES all the way up to Nintendo Switch 2.