Nintendo is releasing a revised Switch 2 (and possibly controllers) with a replaceable battery in Europe

Nintendo has announced that it will be introducing a revised version of Switch 2 hardware in Europe which contains a removable battery.

In 2023 the European Union passed a new regulation called the EU Batteries Legislation, which requires consumer products with built-in batteries to make these batteries easily removeable and replaceable starting from 2027.

This legislation will come into force on February 18, 2027, and Nintendo has now announced its intention to comply with it by releasing revised Switch 2 hardware at some stage in the future.

While the company doesn’t specifically name the Switch 2, it refers to “current products with model numbers starting with ‘BEE'”. The Switch 2’s model number is BEE-001.

However, it should be noted that other Switch 2 accessories such as the Joy-Con 2 controllers (BEE-012 and BEE-014) and the Switch 2 Pro Controller (BEE-008) also have their own built-in batteries and currently have no way for the user to easily replace them, suggesting they may also be getting revisions if the legislation applies to them.

“The Batteries Regulation aims to reduce the environmental impact of the manufacture, distribution, use, disposal and recycling of batteries and rechargeable batteries,” Nintendo said in a statement on its Consumer Information website.

“In doing so, it forbids the supply of batteries and rechargeable batteries with certain hazardous metal content and sets out requirements for batteries’ labelling, safe removal from appliances, collection and recycling.

“Nintendo products are fully compliant with these requirements, and Nintendo cooperates fully with authorised regional institutions to facilitate the proper collection and environmentally sound recovery or disposal of its batteries.

“In addition, the Regulation requires that from February 18, 2027, batteries integrated into certain appliances and sold in the EU must be easily replaceable by end-users at any time during the lifetime of the product. Nintendo is implementing measures to comply with these requirements by preparing versions of products to meet the Regulation.

“For current products with model numbers starting with ‘BEE’, future compliant versions will have unique model numbers and the additional code ‘OSM’ visible on the packaging, designating them as separate products for regulatory purposes.”