Nintendo is opening a pop-up store in London next month

Nintendo has announced that it will be opening a pop-up store in London next month.

The store will be open in the Westfield Shopping Centre in London’s Shepherd’s Bush area from October 22 until November 16.

Located directly opposite the Lego store on the ground floor, the store will have ticketed entry from October 22 to October 26, then general entry from October 27 to November 16.

The store will feature some of the merchandise available in Nintendo‘s permanent stores in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, San Francisco and New York.

“Nintendo Ppop-Up Store in London will showcase an extensive range of official Nintendo merchandise, from collectible keyrings, pins, and charms to cosy apparel, stylish bags, and home essentials, including other exclusive items sold at the permanent stores in Japan,” Nintendo said.

“The product offering will span some of Nintendo’s most iconic franchises, including Super Mario, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Pikmin, Splatoon and Kirby.”

Registration for tickets isn’t yet open, with Nintendo saying that those looking to register should “keep an eye on the Nintendo UK social channels” for more information.

A dedicated X account called @NintendoPopUpUK will also provide information on the store’s opening.

“To register for opening week tickets, you must be at least 18 years old and have a Nintendo Account,” Nintendo says. “If you are registering for a group of two or more, including if you are registering guests aged 7 – 17 years old, each member of your group must have a Nintendo Account that is linked to the same Nintendo Account family group.”

Children ages 6 and under do not need a ticket, and can attend with a parent or guardian who does have one.