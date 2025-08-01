Nintendo is increasing the price of Switch in the US this weekend

Nintendo has announced that it will be increasing the price of Switch in the US due to “market conditions”.

In a statement on the official Nintendo website, the company stated that “pricing for the original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products will change in the United States based on market conditions, effective August 3, 2025.”

While it hasn’t yet specified whether this means prices will decrease or increase, the nature of the statement and the current situation regarding trade tariffs means it’s almost certainly the latter.

At the time of writing, a standard Nintendo Switch console costs $299.99, a Switch OLED costs $349.99 and a Switch Lite costs $199.99.

Although Nintendo has not yet confirmed what the new prices will be, the prices may have already been revealed by Target, which has seemingly just increased the price of its Switch consoles.

On the Target website, a Switch now costs $339.99 (an increase of $40), a Switch OLED costs $399.99 (an increase of $50) and a Switch Lite costs $229.99 (an increase of $30).

“Other Nintendo products, including certain Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, select amiibo, and the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, will also see adjustments,” Nintendo says.

The company stresses that the price adjustments will not affect Switch 2 consoles, physical or digital Switch or Switch 2 games, or Nintendo Switch Online memberships.

Nintendo has assessing market conditions for some time now, most notably with regard to US president Donald Trump’s ongoing trade tariff decisions.

The company delayed Switch 2 pre-orders in the US due to the country’s turbulent financial situation.

It eventually opened US pre-orders in late April without changing the console’s price, but it did raise the price of some Switch 2 accessories in the US and warned that “other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions”.

Today Trump announced new tariffs on more than 90 countries, including Vietnam and Cambodia, where much of the hardware Nintendo imports into the US comes from.

Earlier this year the CTA, the trade association behind the CES tech event, warned that Trump’s tariffs could lead to console prices rising by nearly 70% in the US if they all came into effect.