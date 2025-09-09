Nintendo is hosting a special Pikmin stall at the Japan Matsuri festival in London

Nintendo has announced that it will be attending the Japan Matsuri festival in London with a special Pikmin booth.

Japan Matsuri, which calls itself “the UK’s much-loved and biggest annual festival of Japanese culture and food”, takes place in Trafalgar Square on September 21 from 10am to 8pm.

The event will be home to numerous stalls celebrating Japanese culture, and this year Nintendo says it will be attending with its own stall dedicated to Pikmin.

Nintendo says the stall will feature numerous interactive elements including an AR photobooth, where guests “will have the opportunity to capture a photo and video with Pikmin that can be downloaded and saved as a digital souvenir”.

Everything at the stall will be free of charge, including free Pikmin visors and postcards, which will be available while stocks last.

Nintendo’s stall will also be home to a special event in the Pikmin Bloom mobile app, with players activating a special walking mission on the app as soon as they enter Trafalgar Square.

Players who complete the mission will get a Gold Seedling in the game, and when it hatches players will get an exclusive Decor Pikmin commemorating Japan Matsuri.

Meet an exclusive Decor Pikmin and more in @PikminBloom at @japanmatsuri in Trafalgar Square! ðŸ“… 21/09 (10 AM – 8 PM) Check out the Pikmin Bloom blog for more details: https://t.co/RJPkx8UcVo pic.twitter.com/xWvb4gjadp â€” Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) September 9, 2025

By walking to certain predefined areas in Trafalgar Square, players will also unlock a number of other Decor Pikmin in the app, including a Mario Hat Pikmin and the Fortune Pikmin. The latter will be rare for Western players because it can usually only be found near shrines and temples in Japan.

While Japan Matsuri itself takes place on September 21, Pikmin Bloom players can take part in a Pikmin Bloom Party Walk from September 9-30 by following this link.

The latest Pikmin game, 2023’s Switch release Pikmin 4, is the best-selling game in the series. Nintendo revealed in late 2023 that it had sold 2.61 million copies in its first two months.