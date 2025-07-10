Nintendo is ending the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher service

Nintendo has announced that it is ending the Nintendo Switch Game Voucher service.

The service will conclude on January 30, 2026, after which time it will no longer be possible to purchase the popular vouchers. Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers allowed players to pay a lump sum for multiple game vouchers at once, which would result in the games they redeemed them against being cheaper.

For example, currently, a player could purchase two Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers for $99.98. They could then redeem those vouchers for two games which cost $59.99, such as Super Mario Party Jamboree, or Mario & Luigi: Brothership, a saving of $20.

Nintendo has confirmed that unused vouchers will expire 12 months after the original date of purchase. Nintendo hasn’t said if it plans to introduce a new service that will also feature Nintendo Switch 2 titles.

According to Nintendo, “Game vouchers remain valid for 12 months from purchase. For example, if a set of Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers is purchased on January 30, 2026, each Nintendo Switch Game Voucher remains valid until January 30, 2027.”

The Nintendo Switch Game Voucher service was a popular benefit of Nintendo’s online program. This, alongside the classic game catalog and the recently introduced Game Chat service, are all included as part of Nintendo’s paid offering.

Fans think they may have uncovered the next games coming to Nintendo’s classic games offering, including a beloved fighting game.

As part of the release of the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo added GameCube titles to the classic games library. Recently, Super Mario Strikers was added to the service.

Super Mario Strikers joins F-Zero GX, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, and SoulCalibur 2, all of which were available on the GameCube library on Switch 2 launch day.