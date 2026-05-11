Nintendo is changing the name of My Nintendo Store later this month

Nintendo has announced that it will be changing the name of its official online store.

The company’s digital store was overhauled in February 2022 and renamed My Nintendo Store, offering games, hardware and merchandise.

Now Nintendo has announced that the shop will be getting rebranded on May 27, and will simply be known as the Nintendo Store from that point on.

Despite the name change, Nintendo says the shop will continue to run as normal, with “no change to the service or products”.

The change has already been confirmed by the Japan and UK Nintendo accounts. At the time of writing the Nintendo of America account has yet to confirm it, but this may change later today when US office hours start.

The My Nintendo Store was designed to tie in with the My Nintendo loyalty program which launched in March 2016 alongside the mobile game Miitomo.

From Wednesday May 27th, 2026, My Nintendo Store will be renamed Nintendo Store.

There will be no change to the service or products. pic.twitter.com/kmKgcEAq53 — My Nintendo Store UK (@NintendoStoreUK) May 11, 2026

My Nintendo lets players earn Platinum Points by carrying out certain tasks in its mobile games or on Switch via the Nintendo Switch Online page.

These points can then be spent on digital rewards such as wallpapers, in-game items for Nintendo’s mobile titles, or exclusive merchandise on the My Nintendo Store (soon to be just the Nintendo Store).

Nintendo has not given any indication that the My Nintendo loyalty program will be getting renamed or changed in any way, meaning for now only the online store appears to be getting the name change.