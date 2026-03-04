Nintendo is bringing three more Mario games to Switch Online for MAR10 Day

Nintendo has announced the next three games coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

Mario vs Donkey Kong on Game Boy Advance, Mario’s Tennis on Virtual Boy and Mario Clash on Virtual Boy will all be released on March 10, to celebrate ‘MAR10 Day’.

Mario vs Donkey Kong is a sequel of sorts to the 1994 Donkey Kong game, and sees Donkey Kong breaking into Mario’s toy factory because he wants to steal its new wind-up Mini Mario toys.

Like its Game Boy predecessor, Mario vs Donkey Kong is a puzzle platformer where each stage is a small self-contained area and the player has to figure out how to help Mario navigate it to reach the goal.

The game was remade for Switch in 2024, with VGC’s review calling it “a faithful revamp of the GBA original, to a fault”, stating that the remake is staunchly faithful to the source material but lacks challenge as a result.

Mario Clash is a Virtual Boy game which looks a little like a 3D take on the original Mario Bros. Mario has to make his way up a 99-floor building called the Clash House Tower, which he does by stomping on Koopa Troopas, picking up their shells and throwing them at opponents.

Finally, Mario’s Tennis – which was bundled with the Virtual Boy in North America, but not in Japan – was the first Nintendo tennis game to star Mario and friends as playable characters.

There are seven characters to choose from – Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Toad, Princess Toadstool, Koopa Troopa and Donkey Kong Jr – each with their own speed, power and accuracy stats.

NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Colour games are available as part of the standard Switch Online subscription, which costs £3.49/€3.99/$3.99 for a one-month membership, £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 for a three-month membership, and £17.99/€19.99/$19.99 for a 12-month membership.

Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play Virtual Boy, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.

The Virtual Boy library also requires a physical Virtual Boy accessory, which can be purchased from the My Nintendo Store. The main Virtual Boy accessory, which is a replica of the actual console, costs $100 / £67 while a sturdy cardboard viewer is available as a cheaper alternative for $25 / £17.