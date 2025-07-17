Nintendo is bringing back its mysterious ‘online playtest’ from last year

Nintendo is bringing back its mysterious ‘Online Playtest Program’ from last year, which saw approved Switch users trying out an unnamed MMO-style game.

“We will perform another test in the #NintendoSwitchOnline: Playtest Program,” Nintendo said on social media. “From 8:00 AM PT on July 21st, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can apply to participate on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Applications are now open for the second test, which Nintendo describes as “the same service for which we performed a test in October of 2024” and will be available on both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

Those who participated in the previous playtest can also participate in this playtest, Nintendo said. For this test, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can apply to participate individually or as a group.

We will perform another test in the #NintendoSwitchOnline: Playtest Program. From 8:00 AM PT on July 21st, Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members can apply to participate on a first-come, first-served basis.



Find out more: https://t.co/xed7zzwzBb pic.twitter.com/JfnMRd9eoH — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 17, 2025

Last year, Players who successfully signed up for the mystery test were sent documentation on the program, including a series of requirements, such as keeping the test contents secret.

However, images and details inevitably leaked online. Leaked images of the test showed what appeared to be an MMO of sorts, in which players worked together “to fully develop a massive, expansive planet by utilising creativity and farmed resources”.

“As you progress across the planet, you’ll discover new lands, enemies and resources that will become essential to your journey,” it reads.

This is what the select public test is for on Wed. No, I’m not in it. This is the new info learned just now from the app itself. Which launches but can’t be played yet.



Looks like a Nintendo MMO. This is crazy! pic.twitter.com/jnWE7j0VCe — Nintendo Prime (@NintyPrime) October 21, 2024

Screenshots appeared to show a game that resembles Minecraft, but with various ‘Beacons’ containing separate play areas, placed on a giant planet. “The higher your Beacon is placed, the wider its Beacon Zone becomes”, the app says.

It also features a separate area called the Dev Core, which the game describes as “a social hub to gather with other players.” It adds: “At the Dev Core, you can level up your character, get items you will need for your journey, commune with others, and more.”