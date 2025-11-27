Nintendo is acquiring Bandai Namco’s Singapore studio, will rename it Nintendo Studios Singapore

Nintendo has announced plans to acquire Bandai Namco’s Singapore studio.

Bandai Namco Studios Singapore was established in 2013 and has worked with Nintendo in the past, including contributing to the development of the Splatoon series.

Now Nintendo has announced that, subject to approval, it plans to acquire 80% of the studio’s shares on April 1, 2026, with the remaining shares to be acquired “after a certain period”.

Nintendo says the studio will become a subsidiary of Nintendo and will be renamed Nintendo Studios Singapore, but will otherwise “continue its development operations”.

According to Nintendo, the studio has “strong expertise in creating in-game art assets”, which implies it will mainly continue to be a support studio once Nintendo acquires it.

“This acquisition will have only a minor effect on Nintendo’s results for this fiscal year,” the company says.

Another Nintendo-owned subsidiary caused a stir last month when Nintendo released a pair of videos which turned out to be a Pikmin animated short.

These videos were the work of Nintendo Pictures, which used to be known as Dynamo Pictures until Nintendo acquired it in 2022 and renamed it to “focus on development of visual content utilising Nintendo IP”.

Other than a pre-acquisition commitment to work on Death Stranding 2, Nintendo Pictures has only worked on Nintendo games since the 2022 takeover, including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG, and Another Code: Recollection.

Other Nintendo-owned subsidiaries include 1-Up Studio (formerly Brownie Brown, helped with design on Super Mario 3D World and Super Mario Odyssey), Monolith Soft (Xenoblade), Next Level Games (Luigi’s Mansion 3), Nintendo Cube (Mario Party) and Retro Studios (Metroid Prime 4).