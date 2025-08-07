Support VGC

Nintendo Indie World showcases 18 games, with UFO 50 out on Switch today

Place-shifting puzzler Is This Seat Taken? is also available today

Nintendo has just broadcast its latest Indie World Showcase, with a total of 18 games shown.

The show opened with a trailer for Mina the Hollower, the next game from Shovel Knight developer Yacht Club Games. The retro-style action game will be released on October 31, with a demo available today.

Also available today is a Switch port of UFO 50, the critically acclaimed retro-inspired game compilation created by Spelunky developer Mossmouth.

Critically acclaimed when it was released on PC last September – its Metacritic score currently sits at 91 – UFO 50 consists of 50 entirely original NES-style games, and was nominated for numerous awards including Best Independent Game at The Game Awards 2024.

Also released today on the Switch eShop is Is This Seat Taken?, a puzzle game about arranging a group of characters so they’re all comfortable with where they’re sitting.

The full list of games shown during the showcase is as follows:

  • Mina the Hollower
  • Well Dweller
  • Neverway
  • Herdling
  • Is This Seat Taken?
  • Little Kitty, Big City (free update)
  • Content Warning
  • Ball x Pit
  • Ultimate Sheep Raccoon
  • Glaciered
  • Winter Burrow
  • Undusted: Letters From the Past
  • Tiny Bookshop
  • Caves of Qud
  • Strange Antiquities
  • Opus: Prism Peak
  • Go-Go Town
  • UFO 50

The full showcase can be watched again at the top of this article, or on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

