Nintendo Indie World showcases 18 games, with UFO 50 out on Switch today
Place-shifting puzzler Is This Seat Taken? is also available today
Nintendo has just broadcast its latest Indie World Showcase, with a total of 18 games shown.
The show opened with a trailer for Mina the Hollower, the next game from Shovel Knight developer Yacht Club Games. The retro-style action game will be released on October 31, with a demo available today.
Also available today is a Switch port of UFO 50, the critically acclaimed retro-inspired game compilation created by Spelunky developer Mossmouth.
Critically acclaimed when it was released on PC last September – its Metacritic score currently sits at 91 – UFO 50 consists of 50 entirely original NES-style games, and was nominated for numerous awards including Best Independent Game at The Game Awards 2024.
Also released today on the Switch eShop is Is This Seat Taken?, a puzzle game about arranging a group of characters so they’re all comfortable with where they’re sitting.
The full list of games shown during the showcase is as follows:
- Mina the Hollower
- Well Dweller
- Neverway
- Herdling
- Is This Seat Taken?
- Little Kitty, Big City (free update)
- Content Warning
- Ball x Pit
- Ultimate Sheep Raccoon
- Glaciered
- Winter Burrow
- Undusted: Letters From the Past
- Tiny Bookshop
- Caves of Qud
- Strange Antiquities
- Opus: Prism Peak
- Go-Go Town
- UFO 50
The full showcase can be watched again at the top of this article, or on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.