Nintendo has sold 6 million Switch 2 consoles and almost the same number of Mario Kart World

Nintendo Switch 2 sold more than 6 million units in its first seven weeks on sale, Nintendo has announced.

The company released its latest financial results on Friday, which cover the three months ended June 30, and are the first to include Switch 2 sales.

Switch 2’s big launch game, Mario Kart World, sold nearly as many copies as the console during its first month, at 5.63 million copies. Switch 2 sold 5.82 million units in June and 8.67 million first-party games in total.

Despite being a launch title and being constrained by its userbase, Mario Kart World is the series’ second biggest launch behind Mario Kart Wii.

Mario Kart World was available as part of hardware bundles, but Nintendo‘s figures suggest that a number of players bought the standalone Switch 2 console and bought Mario Kart World separately, bringing the game’s total attach rate to 96.7%.

The Switch 2 sales figures mark a console launch record. In comparison, PlayStation 5 shipped (not sold) 3.4 million units in its first four weeks on sale, and 4.5 million in its first seven weeks, though Sony’s console suffered from significant stock shortages.

During the first quarter, Nintendo said it sold an additional 0.98 million original Nintendo Switch consoles, bringing the system to 153.1 million sold just shy of its best-selling system ever, Nintendo DS (154m).

Despite Switch 2’s massive start, Nintendo said there were no changes to its financial forecast for this fiscal year, which is to sell 15 million consoles by March 2026.

Dr Serkan Toto, CEO of Japanese games industry consultancy firm Kantan Games, told VGC that Nintendo’s decision not to change its forecast suggests the company is “lowballing” and will likely hit its target.

“The results are very solid and a reflection of the incredible thirst by Nintendo fans for new hardware after 8 years,” Toto told us.

“But despite record numbers, Nintendo kept its forecast of 15 million Switch 2 units to be sold this fiscal year. This is very likely Nintendo’s typical way of lowballing forecasts unless they run into supply issues.

“They already reached 40% of that target and the holiday quarter typically accounts for 40-50% of yearly sales.”