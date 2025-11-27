One of Metroid Prime 4’s amiibo unlocks a reward that otherwise requires 100% completion

Nintendo has revealed what its three Metroid Prime 4: Beyond amiibo do when they’re scanned into the game, and one of them unlocks a bonus that usually only appears when the game is 100% completed.

Nintendo has already released two Metroid Prime 4 amiibo – one of Samus aiming a shot and one of Samus on the Vi-O-La bike – with a third, of enemy Sylux, arriving on December 4.

Until now the company has yet to explain what tapping each amiibo will do in the game. This information has finally been revealed on Nintendo’s official Japanese website.

According to Nintendo, if players tap the amiibo of Samus on Vi-O-La, they can change the colour of the bike. Each time they tap the amiibo they will also see the total distance Vi-O-La has travelled.

The Vi-O-La amiibo will also increase the speed at which the bike’s boost energy recovers in the game, but this can only be done once per day.

If players tap the Samus amiibo (specifically the one released for Metroid Prime 4), they can change the background music that plays while riding Vi-O-La in Sol Valley.

They can also activate a shield that will prevent up to 99 damage and restores Samus’s life, but this can only be done once per day.

Finally, if players tap the Sylux amiibo once the game’s story has been completed, they will be able to view the full version of certain cinematics that usually only appear in shorter fragments during the game. Nintendo says this can still be achieved without the amiibo, but players will need to get a 100% scan rate and 100% item collection before it unlocks.

Players who already own a previous Metroid series amiibo – or either the Samus, Zero Suit Samus, Dark Samus or Ridley amiibo from the Smash Bros series – can also use these with the game, but doing so will only play a random track from the game’s soundtrack.

Metroid Prime 4 will be released on December 4 for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2. The Switch 2 version adds support for 4K resolution at 60fps, 1080p resolution at 120fps and HDR, as well as support for Joy-Con 2 mouse controls.