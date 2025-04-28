Nintendo has released a Nintendo Switch 2 magazine to celebrate the console launch

Nintendo has released a new issue of its Nintendo Official Magazine, celebrating the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2.

The magazine, which is available digitally now, and will be available physically next month in select retailers, includes advertising information for the Nintendo Switch 2 and its currently announced lineup of games.

Detailed diagrams of the Nintendo Switch 2 console, the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons, and some of the accessories are also included in the magazine. The magazine’s content is “almost identical,” to the magazine being distributed to players at Nintendo Switch 2 Experience Events around the world.

It’s currently unknown if the magazine will be released physically outside of Japan.

During a Nintendo Switch 2 Experience Event in Japan, a speedrunner managed to reach the credits of the Nintendo Switch 2 version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo Switch 2 is set to enjoy the biggest console launch in history, according to an analyst.

Last week, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa warned that a “significant number” of players in Japan will miss out on Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, after 2.2 million applied for its My Nintendo pre-order lottery, an unprecedented amount of interest for a pre-release console.

The Switch 2 console and launch title Mario Kart World are both set to release on June 5. Earlier this month, a Mario Kart World Direct shared more information on the upcoming launch game, including some of its new courses, items, characters and outfits.

Nintendo kicked off its Switch 2 marketing in many territories. Notably, it started airing multiple television spots in Japan, in addition to street advertising.