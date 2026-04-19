Nintendo has quietly opened a new London pop-up store

Nintendo has quietly launched a new pop-up store in London.

The ‘Nintendo Experience Zone’ is now operating within Tottenham Court Road’s Argos store and will be open for business for the next few months, according to organisers.

The store has the usual roster of consoles and games for sale, but specific merchandise items will likely be of more interest to fans, since they were previously only available via Nintendo’s online portal or the now-closed official London pop-up store.

A video captured by BadXgurl on TikTok offers a glimpse of some of the items available at Nintendo Experience Zone, including Metroid plushies and action figures that aren’t available via the My Nintendo Store, and a large Amiibo offering:

“After seven months of planning, our Argos Nintendo Tottenham Court Road partnership is live, bringing together hundreds of lines from across our gaming and license partners,” commented Argos’ gaming buyer, Peter Wray, on LinkedIn.

“What an amazing project to have landed on. Big thanks to our amazing partners – some of whom even hand delivered stock to us!”

The Nintendo London pop-up store was open in Westfield Shopping Centre for around a month last October. The store featured merchandise previously only available at Nintendo‘s permanent stores in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, San Francisco, and New York, including keyrings, pins, apparel, home essentials, and more.

The Argos store doesn’t appear to have any of those Nintendo Tokyo exclusives for sale, but it does reportedly have items that aren’t currently available elsewhere in the UK.