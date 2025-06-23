Nintendo has fixed its London Underground ad which claimed Metroid Prime 4 was ‘out now’

Nintendo has replaced a London Underground ad for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, days after it was found to have contained wrong information.

On Friday it was discovered that a poster for Metroid Prime 4, spotted by VGC at Oxford Circus tube station in London, gives information on the game along with an ‘Out Now’ message.

VGC took a photo of the poster, but also noted that a similar Mario Kart World poster alongside featured the same ‘Out Now’ message.

It seemed likely, then, that whoever created the ads had copied the template over for the Metroid Prime 4 ad and forgot to remove the ‘Out Now’ part.

Nintendo subsequently confirmed the error to VGC, in a statement confirming that no surprise ‘shadow drop’ of the game was imminent.

“We can confirm that the ‘Out Now’ message on this advert is incorrect,” the company told us. “Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition are not yet available, and are scheduled for release in 2025.”

Today, a Reddit user visited the station to get their own photo of the poster, only to find that it has now been replaced. Now the poster simply says ‘2025’ where it once said ‘Out Now’.

The original poster did appear to have a smaller message hidden underneath the ‘Out Now’ one, with some speculating that it likely said ‘2025’. It now appears they were correct.

Developed by Retro Studios for Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, Metroid Prime 4 is set for release this year. The game will offer mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2, and run at up to 120FPS.

Nintendo first announced Metroid Prime 4 during its E3 Nintendo Direct presentation back in June 2017, but in 2019 Nintendo revealed that the game had essentially been started all over again, with development moved from an unnamed team, reportedly Bandai Namco, to original Prime developer Retro Studios.