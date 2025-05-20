Nintendo has filed a new trademark for Cing’s 2007 DS adventure game Hotel Dusk: Room 215

Nintendo has filed a new trademark for Hotel Dusk: Room 215 in Japan.

The new trademark was filed on May 9 and published on May 19 on the Japan Platform for Patent Information (as spotted by GameSpark).

While trademark renewals are nothing new and generally don’t tend to mean much beyond a company ensuring the name of its IP isn’t used for another product, this is slightly different in that it’s an entirely new filing, as opposed to a renewal.

Nintendo already holds trademarks for the game’s Japanese name, Wish Room, as well the Japanese name of its sequel, Last Window: Mayonaka no Yakusoku (Midnight Promise), but this appears to be the first time its Western name has been trademarked in Japan.

Hotel Dusk: Room 2015, which was developed by the now-defunct Cing, was released on Nintendo DS in 2007 and gained a cult following for its unique art style and its pulp novel storyline which extended to having to hold the DS vertically like an opened book.

Its sequel, Last Window: The Secret of Cape West, was released in 2010 and was the last game released by Cing before it went bankrupt two months later.

The reason Hotel Dusk’s trademark filing has raised eyebrows is because last year Nintendo released remakes of two other cult favourite Cing games.

2005 Nintendo DS game Another Code: Two Memories and its 2009 Wii sequel Another Code R: A Journey Into Lost Memories were remade and released on Switch in January 2024 as Another Code: Recollection.

As noted on Reddit by user BreafingBread, Nintendo also filed a new trademark for the Western logo for Another Code five years before Another Code: Recollection was announced, implying it could be repeating the process here.

VGC’s Another Code: Recollection review calls it “an impressive overhaul of two Nintendo favourites”, noting that “every element of Cing’s classic adventure games has been entirely reimagined.

“Another Code: Recollection is a beautiful adventure game with a touching storyline that only goes to remind us why Cing’s closure all those years ago remains such a loss,” we wrote.

“With any luck (and with original developers seemingly on board with the idea, given their roles here), Recollection will sell well enough to warrant similar remakes of Cing’s other cult DS adventure pairing, Hotel Dusk and Last Window. If they were handled with the same care as what’s on offer here, we’d be there day one.”