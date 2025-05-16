Nintendo has detailed the free Switch 2 updates coming to 12 Switch games

Nintendo has detailed the free Switch 2 updates coming to 12 of its existing Switch games at launch.

Nintendo has previously stated that free updates will be coming to certain Switch games, as well as the paid Switch 2 Edition upgrades other games will be getting.

Now it’s added details on exactly which games will be getting updates on the day the Switch 2 launches on June 5 – including such titles as Super Mario Odyssey, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom – as well as what these updates will entail.

Some games will only be getting the addition of GameShare support, a new feature which means that players with multiple Switch consoles (be that Switch or Switch 2) will be able to play multiplayer with only one copy of the game.

Others will be getting resolution boosts, frame rate upgrades, HDR support or a combination of all three.

The official South Korean Pokémon site also shared screenshots of how Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will look with the update applied.

Nintendo has not stated that these are the only games in its existing library to get free Switch 2 updates, so it’s possible that more will follow. These are the games confirmed to get updates on Switch 2’s launch day of June 5, however.

The full list is as follows:

51 Worldwide Games

GameShare support: up to four people can play 34 games. Share locally or share online via GameChat.

Arms

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Frame rate: optimised for Nintendo Switch 2 for smoother movement (even when playing with three or more players).

HDR support

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain

GameShare support: up to four people can play in Party Mode. Share locally or share online via GameChat.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Visuals: Optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR support.

GameShare support: two people can play all of the courses. Share locally or share online via GameChat.

Game Builder Garage

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Supports Joy-Con 2 mouse controls

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Frame rate: improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Frame rate: improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2 (including Bowser’s Fury).

HDR support.

GameShare compatibility: up to four people can play Super Mario 3D World. In Bowser’s Fury, two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Bowser Jr. Share locally or share online via GameChat.

Super Mario Odyssey

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR support.

GameShare support: two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Cappy. Share locally or share online via GameChat.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR support.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening