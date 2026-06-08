Nintendo has confirmed that its next Nintendo Direct will take place tomorrow

Nintendo has officially announced that its next Nintendo Direct will take place tomorrow.

According to a statement on the Nintendo Today app, the next Nintendo Direct showcase will stream on Tuesday, June 9 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST.

The Direct will last “roughly 50 minutes” according to Nintendo, and will feature “information focusing on games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch this year”.

It will then be followed by a Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream, lasting a further 95 minutes.

This will be the first major general Nintendo Direct in nine months – the last one aired back in September 2025 and focused on the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.

There have been a further nine presentations since then, but these have either been Partner Showcases, Indie Worlds, Pokémon Presents or focused on a single release (such as Kirby Air Riders, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, Star Fox or The Super Mario Galaxy Movie).

These days Nintendo tends to make some of its announcements via the Nintendo Today app, rather than as part of Nintendo Direct presentations.

Join us on June 9 at 7am PT for a #NintendoDirect followed by Nintendo Treehouse: Live!



The Nintendo Direct will be roughly 50 minutes and Nintendo Treehouse: Live will be 95 minutes.



Watch here: https://t.co/Zp54IsS30q pic.twitter.com/bbMTwzu4YK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 8, 2026

While it’s not yet known which games will feature in the Nintendo Direct, only a handful of upcoming first-party titles are currently officially confirmed. Only one of these, Rhythm Heaven Groove, is coming to the original Switch (on July 2).

In terms of Switch 2 titles, Star Fox is set for release on June 25, Splatoon Raiders is following on July 23, and Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is planned for later this year.

A leak back in March – which was corroborated by VGC’s sources – stated that a new Star Fox game and a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time were planned for 2026.

Star Fox game was subsequently confirmed last month, lending more credibility to the possibility that the Zelda remake is also on the way, and could therefore feature during the Direct.

Around 40 games appeared during the last Nintendo Direct in September 2025, including reveals of Mario Tennis Fever, Super Mario Bros Wonder: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Pokémon Pokopia, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave and the Virtual Boy accessory.