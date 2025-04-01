Nintendo has announced the runtime of the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct

Nintendo has confirmed how long the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will last.

The stream, which will give fans the first in-depth look at the Nintendo Switch 2, as well as upcoming software, will take place on Wednesday, April 2.

The stream will kick off at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET / 2 PM UK, and now Nintendo has confirmed how long it will last. The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct will last for “approximately 60 minutes,” according to Nintendo.

Since its announcement earlier this year, Nintendo has been sparse in revealing new information about its forthcoming console, however that hasn’t stopped internet slueths from picking apart the few images we do have of the machine.

Following the release of the Nintendo Today app, fans were quick to point out that the image of the Nintendo Switch 2 featured on the app seems to confirm the existence of the “C” button on the machine.

When Nintendo originally showed the Switch 2 during its reveal video in January, it confirmed the presence of an extra button on the right Joy-Con.

This button had been previously been described as a C button in various leaks (many of which came from third-party peripheral manufacturers). However, in Nintendo’s official video, the button has no markings on it whatsoever, even though previous ‘leaked’ renders showed a letter C.

Following this, another image on the Nintendo Today app seemed to reaffirm suggestions that the Nintendo Switch 2 will incorporate some kind of mouse control in its right joy-con.

Nintendo’s original trailer appeared to show the Joy-Cons attaching to grips then sliding across the ground, much like a mouse would, before detaching from their grips and attaching to the Switch 2 console.

While Nintendo has yet to confirm the existence of mouse controls on the system, both the original reveal video and this latest tease seem to point towards the functionality.