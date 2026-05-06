Nintendo has announced a Star Fox Direct, moments before its planned broadcast.

“In just a moment, at 11pm (UK time), we will livestream Star Fox Direct – 06/05/2026,” it said on social media, in a post credited to chief designer Shigeru Miyamoto.

“The presentation runs for approximately 15 minutes, and I would be delighted if you could take a look.”

The Star Fox Direct can be viewed via the YouTube embed below:

The announcement follows reports last month that a new Star Fox was being planned for this year, as claimed by prominent Nintendo insider ‘Nate the Hate’, matching what VGC had heard from our own sources.

If Nintendo announces a new game, it will be the first time in ten years that Nintendo has released a new Star Fox game, the last being Star Fox Zero on Wii U (and tower defense spin-off Star Fox Guard, which was released alongside it).

The series started in 1993 with the original Star Fox (known in Europe as Starwing), and was notable for being the first SNES game to use the Super FX chip, which allowed for basic polygonal graphics.