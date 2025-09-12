Support VGC

Nintendo finally confirms Metroid Prime 4’s release date, along with new motorbike sections

Amiibo figures of Samus and her bike are coming before the game’s release

Nintendo has finally confirmed the release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, along with other new information on the game.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be released on December 4, meeting Nintendo‘s 2025 release window.

A new trailer for the game also showed new open world sections where Samus is seen riding a motorbike called Vi-O-La.

Nintendo also confirmed that an amiibo of Samus and one of Samus riding Vi-O-La will be released on November 6. An amiibo of Sylux will then follow on the game’s December 4 release date.

More to follow…

