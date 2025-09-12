Nintendo finally confirms Metroid Prime 4’s release date, along with new motorbike sections

Nintendo has finally confirmed the release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, along with other new information on the game.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be released on December 4, meeting Nintendo‘s 2025 release window.

A new trailer for the game also showed new open world sections where Samus is seen riding a motorbike called Vi-O-La.

Nintendo also confirmed that an amiibo of Samus and one of Samus riding Vi-O-La will be released on November 6. An amiibo of Sylux will then follow on the game’s December 4 release date.

