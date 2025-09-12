Nintendo finally confirms Metroid Prime 4’s release date, along with new motorbike sections
Amiibo figures of Samus and her bike are coming before the game’s release
Nintendo has finally confirmed the release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, along with other new information on the game.
Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be released on December 4, meeting Nintendo‘s 2025 release window.
A new trailer for the game also showed new open world sections where Samus is seen riding a motorbike called Vi-O-La.
Nintendo also confirmed that an amiibo of Samus and one of Samus riding Vi-O-La will be released on November 6. An amiibo of Sylux will then follow on the game’s December 4 release date.
