Nintendo ends repair support for New 2DS XL, meaning all 3DS models are now no longer supported

Nintendo has officially ended repair support for the New Nintendo 2DS XL, finally concluding its gradual shutdown of 3DS repair support.

Nintendo‘s repair service, which it maintains for all of its hardware long after it’s no longer on general sale, allows users to submit their consoles to Nintendo either for repair using official parts, or for replacement hardware.

Because Nintendo no longer manufactures these systems, replacement parts and hardware are a finite resource, meaning repair support for each model is eventually ended at some point.

The repair service for the Nintendo 3DS and 3DS XL has been ended for some time, and the company announced in March 2024 that once replacement parts for the Nintendo 2DS, Nintendo 2DS XL, and the New Nintendo 3DS had been depleted those too would no longer receive repair support.

In August 2024, support for the New Nintendo 3DS was ended. This was then followed by the Nintendo 2DS followed later, leaving the New Nintendo 2DS XL as the only remaining model that could be repaired.

This has now finally ended too, with Nintendo posting a statement on its Japanese customer support website stating that it has officially run out of replacement parts for all 3DS models.

“As we have run out of parts needed for repairs, we have discontinued repair services for the New Nintendo 2DS XL as of September 4, 2025,” the statement reads. “Repairs for all other Nintendo 3DS series systems have also been discontinued.”

Nintendo already closed the eShops for both the 3DS and the Wii U back in March 2023. Repair support for the Wii U also ended in 2024.

The closure of the Wii U and 3DS eShops last year effectively made around 1,000 digital-only eShop games disappear for good. It also meant the termination of the final systems to support the Virtual Console service. Now the only retro games provided by Nintendo are the ones available on Switch Online’s various apps.