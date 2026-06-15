Nintendo Direct was the ‘most watched’ Summer Game Fest presentation, analytics firm claims

Last week’s Nintendo Direct presentation was the most-watched Summer Game Fest showcase this year, according to an analytics firm.

French company LevelUp, which specifically focuses on analytics designed for video game marketing firms, says that according to its information Nintendo‘s presentation had a higher peak number of viewers than any other between June 1-11.

Its data found that the Nintendo Direct reached a peak of 3.8 million viewers at one point, slightly higher than the peak of 3.7 million achieved by the main Summer Game Fest presentation.

It also claims that the PlayStation State of Play hit a peak of 2.9 million, while the Xbox Games Showcase reached 2.2 million (with its following Gears of War: E-Day Direct dropping down to 808,000).

The firm also claims that, when all video and social media platforms are taken into account, the trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake was viewed more than any other, with an estimated 115 million views between June 1- 11.

In second place was God of War Laufey (which received 90.5 million views) followed by Resident Evil Veronica (70.9 million). It should also be noted that those trailers were posted on June 2 and June 6 respectively, while the Ocarina of Time trailer was posted on June 9.

While Nintendo’s game may have received the most views, it was God of War Laufey that reportedly sparked the most conversation. LevelUp’s figures claim it had the ‘most engagement’ of any title at Summer Game Fest, with 5.5 million counts across press and retailers’ social media pages, well ahead of the second placed Marvel’s Wolverine (1.5 million counts).

In terms of ‘overall performance’, then – which LevelUp says is based on “trailer performance, press coverage and community engagement, then merged into a single comparative index”, God of War Laufey was the most prolific game during Summer Game Fest, followed by The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake and Resident Evil Veronica.