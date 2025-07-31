Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase: Here’s where to watch today’s big presentation

Nintendo is hosting its latest Nintendo Direct presentation today.

Today’s show will be a Partner Showcase, which will feature “roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games from Nintendo’s publishing partners”.

The Direct will be broadcast today, July 31, at the following time:

US (Pacific) – 6am

– 6am US (Eastern) – 9am

– 9am UK (BST) – 2pm

– 2pm Japan – 10pm

– 10pm Australia – 12am (August 1)

You can watch the Direct either through the stream embedded at the top of this article, or on Nintendo’s YouTube channel.

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase: What do we know so far?

Given the focus on third-party games, it’s unlikely that Thursday’s Direct will feature major new first-party game announcements, or release dates for those previously revealed.

It will, however, feature some new game reveals from third-party publishers, be that entirely new games or Switch 2 ports of titles already available on other systems.

It will also likely feature release date reveals for third-party games that have already been announced but don’t yet have dates.

Potential games that fall under this category and could be featured include the likes of The Duskbloods, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Hades 2, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, Disgaea 7 Complete, Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, Two Point Museum or Hollow Knight: Silksong.